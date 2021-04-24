HARLEY-DAVIDSON (NYSE:HOG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson last released its quarterly earnings results on April 18th, 2021. The reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Harley-Davidson has generated $3.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.7. Harley-Davidson has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HARLEY-DAVIDSON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HOG)

16 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Harley-Davidson in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Harley-Davidson stock.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NVR)

NVR last issued its earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $63.01 by $0.20. The firm earned $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. NVR has generated $221.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.4. NVR has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NVR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NVR)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NVR in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” NVR stock.

HCA HEALTHCARE (NYSE:HCA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare last announced its earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The business earned $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has generated $10.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.5. HCA Healthcare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HCA HEALTHCARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HCA)

17 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HCA Healthcare in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 16 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” HCA Healthcare stock.

ARCH RESOURCES (NYSE:ARCH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.40 million. Its revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Arch Resources has generated $11.13 earnings per share over the last year. Arch Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARCH RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ARCH)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arch Resources in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Arch Resources stock.

