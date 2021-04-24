JOHNSON & JOHNSON (NYSE:JNJ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 19th, 2021. The reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The company earned $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has generated $8.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.0. Johnson & Johnson has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JOHNSON & JOHNSON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:JNJ)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Johnson & Johnson in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Johnson & Johnson stock.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RLI)

RLI last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company earned $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.09 million. Its revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. RLI has generated $2.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.9. RLI has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RLI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RLI)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for RLI in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” RLI stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RLI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FIRSTENERGY (NYSE:FE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Its revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. FirstEnergy has generated $2.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.2. FirstEnergy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRSTENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FE)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FirstEnergy in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” FirstEnergy stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES (NASDAQ:AMNB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMNB)

American National Bankshares last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.30. American National Bankshares has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.8. American National Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AMNB)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American National Bankshares in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” American National Bankshares stock.

