PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:PM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 19th, 2021. The reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has generated $5.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.2. Philip Morris International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PM)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Philip Morris International in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Philip Morris International stock.

UMPQUA (NASDAQ:UMPQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm earned $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Umpqua has generated $1.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.4. Umpqua has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UMPQUA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Umpqua in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Umpqua stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in UMPQ, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS (NYSE:DGX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Quest Diagnostics has generated $6.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2. Quest Diagnostics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS QUEST DIAGNOSTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DGX)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Quest Diagnostics in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Quest Diagnostics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DGX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CAPITAL BANCORP (NASDAQ:CBNK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp last announced its earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp has generated $1.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.0. Capital Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAPITAL BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CBNK)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Capital Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Capital Bancorp stock.

