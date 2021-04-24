STERLING BANCORP (NYSE:STL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp last issued its earnings results on April 18th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp has generated $2.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.7. Sterling Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STERLING BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:STL)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sterling Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sterling Bancorp stock.

GLOBE LIFE (NYSE:GL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life last announced its earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Its revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.6. Globe Life has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GLOBE LIFE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GL)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Globe Life in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Globe Life stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA last posted its earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm earned $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has generated $5.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.3. IQVIA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IQVIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IQV)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for IQVIA in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” IQVIA stock.

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP (NASDAQ:MSBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp last posted its earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.0. Midland States Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MIDLAND STATES BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MSBI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Midland States Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Midland States Bancorp stock.

