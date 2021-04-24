SIERRA BANCORP (NASDAQ:BSRR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp last posted its earnings results on April 18th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Sierra Bancorp has generated $2.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.0. Sierra Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SIERRA BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BSRR)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sierra Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sierra Bancorp stock.

REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY (NYSE:REXR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm earned $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Rexford Industrial Realty has generated $1.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.2. Rexford Industrial Realty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:REXR)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Rexford Industrial Realty stock.

VALERO ENERGY (NYSE:VLO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy last announced its earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Its revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Valero Energy has generated $5.70 earnings per share over the last year. Valero Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VALERO ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VLO)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Valero Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating, 12 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Valero Energy stock.

FORTE BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:FBRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences last announced its earnings data on March 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. Forte Biosciences has generated ($40.33) earnings per share over the last year.

IS FORTE BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FBRX)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Forte Biosciences in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Forte Biosciences stock.

