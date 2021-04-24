INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES (NYSE:IBM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 18th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has generated $12.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.1. International Business Machines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IBM)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for International Business Machines in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” International Business Machines stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IBM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL (NYSE:CMG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill last issued its earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company earned $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Chipotle Mexican Grill has generated $14.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.7. Chipotle Mexican Grill has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CMG)

30 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill in the last twelve months. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 20 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Chipotle Mexican Grill stock.

EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:EMCF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EMCF)

Emclaire Financial last posted its earnings results on January 29th, 2021. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter. Emclaire Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5. Emclaire Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL? (NASDAQ:EMCF)

MARINEMAX (NYSE:HZO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax last posted its earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The business earned $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. Its revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. MarineMax has generated $3.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.3. MarineMax has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MARINEMAX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HZO)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MarineMax in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” MarineMax stock.

