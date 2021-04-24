THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES (NYSE:TRV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 19th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm earned $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. The Travelers Companies has generated $9.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.0. The Travelers Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TRV)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Travelers Companies in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” The Travelers Companies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TRV, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BANCORPSOUTH BANK (NYSE:BXS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank last posted its earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank has generated $2.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5. BancorpSouth Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BANCORPSOUTH BANK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BXS)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BancorpSouth Bank in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” BancorpSouth Bank stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BXS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SNAP-ON (NYSE:SNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on last posted its earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. The company earned $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Its revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Snap-on has generated $12.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.3. Snap-on has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SNAP-ON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SNA)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Snap-on in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Snap-on stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SNA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PARKE BANCORP (NASDAQ:PKBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 21st, 2021. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.64 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.6. Parke Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

