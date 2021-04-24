HMN FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:HMNF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HMN Financial last posted its earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter. HMN Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2. HMN Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

BOK FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:BOKF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial last posted its earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The business earned $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.46 million. Its quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. BOK Financial has generated $7.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.1. BOK Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BOK FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BOKF)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BOK Financial in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” BOK Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BOKF, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BOK Financial

NUCOR (NYSE:NUE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Its revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Nucor has generated $4.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.2. Nucor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NUCOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NUE)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nucor in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Nucor stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NUE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Nucor

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:CSTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial has generated $1.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.3. Capstar Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAPSTAR FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CSTR)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Capstar Financial in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Capstar Financial stock.

Capstar Financial