STEEL DYNAMICS (NASDAQ:STLD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics last issued its earnings data on April 18th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The company earned $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Steel Dynamics has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.9. Steel Dynamics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STEEL DYNAMICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STLD)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Steel Dynamics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Steel Dynamics stock.

QUALTRICS INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:XM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm earned $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. Its revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualtrics International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Qualtrics International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS QUALTRICS INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:XM)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Qualtrics International in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Qualtrics International stock.

UNION PACIFIC (NYSE:UNP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific last released its quarterly earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.06. The company earned $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Union Pacific has generated $8.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.5. Union Pacific has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNION PACIFIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UNP)

23 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Union Pacific in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings, 15 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Union Pacific stock.

BRYN MAWR BANK (NASDAQ:BMTC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Bryn Mawr Bank last released its quarterly earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.6. Bryn Mawr Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BRYN MAWR BANK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BMTC)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Bryn Mawr Bank stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BMTC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

