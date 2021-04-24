OMNICOM GROUP (NYSE:OMC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group last released its earnings data on April 19th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Its revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Omnicom Group has generated $6.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.4. Omnicom Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OMNICOM GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OMC)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Omnicom Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Omnicom Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OMC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Omnicom Group

RUSH ENTERPRISES (NASDAQ:RUSHB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Rush Enterprises last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Rush Enterprises has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.7. Rush Enterprises has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN RUSH ENTERPRISES? (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Wall Street analysts have given Rush Enterprises a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Rush Enterprises wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

EAST WEST BANCORP (NASDAQ:EWBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp last released its earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm earned $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. East West Bancorp has generated $4.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.5. East West Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EAST WEST BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EWBC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for East West Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” East West Bancorp stock.

East West Bancorp

FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES (NASDAQ:FBIZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services last issued its earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. The company earned $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.27 million. First Business Financial Services has generated $2.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.8. First Business Financial Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Business Financial Services in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” First Business Financial Services stock.

First Business Financial Services