NORTHERN TRUST (NASDAQ:NTRS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 19th, 2021. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Northern Trust has generated $6.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.2. Northern Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NORTHERN TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NTRS)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Northern Trust in the last year. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Northern Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NTRS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

RUSH ENTERPRISES (NASDAQ:RUSHA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises last released its quarterly earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises has generated $2.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.5. Rush Enterprises has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RUSH ENTERPRISES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rush Enterprises in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Rush Enterprises stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RUSHA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

WATSCO (NYSE:WSO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco last posted its earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Watsco has generated $6.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.9. Watsco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WATSCO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WSO)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Watsco in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Watsco stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WSO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MEDICINOVA (NASDAQ:MNOV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. MediciNova has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS MEDICINOVA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MNOV)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MediciNova in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” MediciNova stock.

