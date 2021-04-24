UNITED AIRLINES (NASDAQ:UAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines last issued its earnings results on April 18th, 2021. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by $0.42. The firm earned $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has generated $12.05 earnings per share over the last year. United Airlines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNITED AIRLINES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:UAL)

18 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for United Airlines in the last year. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” United Airlines stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in UAL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

EQUIFAX (NYSE:EFX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax last announced its earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. The company earned $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Its revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has generated $5.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.0. Equifax has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EQUIFAX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EFX)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Equifax in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Equifax stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:T)

AT&T last announced its earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has generated $3.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.7. AT&T has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AT&T A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:T)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AT&T in the last year. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” AT&T stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in T, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MERIDIAN BANCORP (NASDAQ:EBSB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Meridian Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Meridian Bancorp has generated $1.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.5. Meridian Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MERIDIAN BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EBSB)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Meridian Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “strong buy” Meridian Bancorp stock.

