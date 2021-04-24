ACME UNITED (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

Acme United last announced its earnings results on April 18th, 2021. The reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Acme United has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.5. Acme United has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST (NYSE:FR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust last issued its earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. Its revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. First Industrial Realty Trust has generated $1.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.7. First Industrial Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FR)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” First Industrial Realty Trust stock.

VERISIGN (NASDAQ:VRSN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VRSN)

VeriSign last posted its earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. VeriSign has generated $5.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.4. VeriSign has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VERISIGN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VRSN)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for VeriSign in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” VeriSign stock.

CLEARFIELD (NASDAQ:CLFD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield last announced its earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Clearfield has generated $0.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.3. Clearfield has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CLEARFIELD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CLFD)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Clearfield in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Clearfield stock.

