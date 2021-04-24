INTUITIVE SURGICAL (NASDAQ:ISRG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical last released its quarterly earnings results on April 19th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The company earned $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Its revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Intuitive Surgical has generated $9.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.7. Intuitive Surgical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTUITIVE SURGICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ISRG)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Intuitive Surgical in the last year. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Intuitive Surgical stock.

Intuitive Surgical

SPIRIT AIRLINES (NYSE:SAVE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines last announced its earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. The company earned $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Spirit Airlines has generated $5.09 earnings per share over the last year. Spirit Airlines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SPIRIT AIRLINES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SAVE)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Spirit Airlines in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Spirit Airlines stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SAVE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Spirit Airlines

POOL (NASDAQ:POOL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool last issued its earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool has generated $5.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.6. Pool has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS POOL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:POOL)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pool in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Pool stock.

Pool

FVCBANKCORP (NASDAQ:FVCB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FVCB)

FVCBankcorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp has generated $1.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.5. FVCBankcorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FVCBANKCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FVCB)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FVCBankcorp in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” FVCBankcorp stock.

FVCBankcorp