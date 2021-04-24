F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 18th, 2021. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business earned $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. Its revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. F.N.B. has generated $1.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. F.N.B. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS F.N.B. A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FNB)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for F.N.B. in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” F.N.B. stock.

F.N.B.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:RHI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm earned $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Robert Half International has generated $3.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.5. Robert Half International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RHI)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Robert Half International in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Robert Half International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RHI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Robert Half International

TAL EDUCATION GROUP (NYSE:TAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. TAL Education Group has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,221.4. TAL Education Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TAL EDUCATION GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TAL)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TAL Education Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” TAL Education Group stock.

TAL Education Group

ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:ACBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares last released its quarterly earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.8. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ACBI)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ACBI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares