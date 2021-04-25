GATX (NYSE:GATX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GATX)

GATX last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 19th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.17 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. GATX has generated $5.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.0. GATX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GATX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GATX)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GATX in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” GATX stock.

OFG BANCORP (NYSE:OFG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp has generated $1.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.4. OFG Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

SONOCO PRODUCTS (NYSE:SON) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products last issued its earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business earned $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Its revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sonoco Products has generated $3.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.2. Sonoco Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SONOCO PRODUCTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SON)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sonoco Products in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Sonoco Products stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SON, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

C&F FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:CFFI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CFFI)

C&F Financial last released its earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $41.73 million during the quarter. C&F Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.0. C&F Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

