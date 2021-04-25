NEXTERA ENERGY (NYSE:NEE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy last released its quarterly earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm earned $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has generated $2.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.4. NextEra Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEXTERA ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NEE)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NextEra Energy in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” NextEra Energy stock.

UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:UBFO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UBFO)

United Security Bancshares last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $8.46 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. United Security Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES? (NASDAQ:UBFO)

CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN (NYSE:VLRS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.51. The company earned $405 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has generated $1.38 earnings per share over the last year.

IS CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VLRS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock.

BAYCOM (NASDAQ:BCML) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom last issued its earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million. BayCom has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.1. BayCom has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BAYCOM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BCML)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BayCom in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” BayCom stock.

