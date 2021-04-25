FULTON FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:FULT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 19th, 2021. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial has generated $1.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.6. Fulton Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FULTON FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FULT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fulton Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Fulton Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FULT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Fulton Financial

THE FIRST BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:FBMS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares last released its earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The First Bancshares has generated $2.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.8. The First Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE FIRST BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FBMS)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The First Bancshares in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” The First Bancshares stock.

The First Bancshares

BANK OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK last released its earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK has generated $3.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.6. Bank OZK has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BANK OZK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OZK)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bank OZK in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Bank OZK stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OZK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Bank OZK

GUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:GFED) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GFED)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares last announced its earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GFED)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares