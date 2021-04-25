AUTONATION (NYSE:AN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 19th, 2021. The reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. AutoNation has generated $4.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.2. AutoNation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AUTONATION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AN)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AutoNation in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” AutoNation stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AutoNation

BANNER (NASDAQ:BANR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner last posted its earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner has generated $4.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.3. Banner has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BANNER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BANR)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Banner in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Banner stock.

Banner

ALASKA AIR GROUP (NYSE:ALK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The business earned $797 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. Its revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Alaska Air Group has generated $6.42 earnings per share over the last year. Alaska Air Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALASKA AIR GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ALK)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alaska Air Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating, 12 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Alaska Air Group stock.

Alaska Air Group

CHEMUNG FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:CHMG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial has generated $3.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.4. Chemung Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHEMUNG FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CHMG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Chemung Financial in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Chemung Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CHMG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Chemung Financial