FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP (NASDAQ:FMBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp last posted its earnings results on April 19th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp has generated $1.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.3. First Midwest Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FMBI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Midwest Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” First Midwest Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FMBI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP (NASDAQ:GSBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. Great Southern Bancorp has generated $5.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5. Great Southern Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GSBC)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Great Southern Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Great Southern Bancorp stock.

BANKUNITED (NYSE:BKU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited last issued its earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited has generated $3.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.1. BankUnited has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BANKUNITED A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BKU)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BankUnited in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” BankUnited stock.

SOCKET MOBILE (NASDAQ:SCKT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Socket Mobile last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Socket Mobile has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SOCKET MOBILE? (NASDAQ:SCKT)

