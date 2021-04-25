NICOLET BANKSHARES (NASDAQ:NCBS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares last issued its earnings data on April 19th, 2021. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Nicolet Bankshares has generated $5.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.4. Nicolet Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NICOLET BANKSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NCBS)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nicolet Bankshares in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Nicolet Bankshares stock.

Nicolet Bankshares

CAMBRIDGE BANCORP (NASDAQ:CATC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp has generated $6.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.3. Cambridge Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAMBRIDGE BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CATC)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cambridge Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cambridge Bancorp stock.

Cambridge Bancorp

ASSOCIATED BANC (NYSE:ASB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $271 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. Its revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Associated Banc has generated $1.97 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.3. Associated Banc has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ASSOCIATED BANC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ASB)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Associated Banc in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Associated Banc stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ASB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Associated Banc

AMERICAN EXPRESS (NYSE:AXP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AXP)

American Express last announced its earnings data on April 23rd, 2021. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has generated $8.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.8.

IS AMERICAN EXPRESS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AXP)

22 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American Express in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” American Express stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AXP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

American Express