ENNIS (NYSE:EBF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EBF)

Ennis last released its earnings data on April 19th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Ennis has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.8. Ennis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, June 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

P.A.M. TRANSPORTATION SERVICES (NASDAQ:PTSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 19th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $1.33. The firm earned $142.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.40 million. P.A.M. Transportation Services has generated $3.99 earnings per share over the last year. P.A.M. Transportation Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” P.A.M. Transportation Services stock.

HERC (NYSE:HRI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HRI)

Herc last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The business earned $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. Its revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Herc has generated $3.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.3. Herc has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Herc in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Herc stock.

REGIONS FINANCIAL (NYSE:RF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial last posted its earnings results on January 22nd, 2021. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial has generated $1.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.1.

24 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Regions Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Regions Financial stock.

