SILVERGATE CAPITAL (NYSE:SI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 19th, 2021. The reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital has generated $1.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.8. Silvergate Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SILVERGATE CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SI)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Silvergate Capital in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Silvergate Capital stock.

Silvergate Capital

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The company earned $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. Its revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NETGEAR has generated $0.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.7. NETGEAR has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NETGEAR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NTGR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NETGEAR in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” NETGEAR stock.

NETGEAR

GLACIER BANCORP (NASDAQ:GBCI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp has generated $2.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.1. Glacier Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GLACIER BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GBCI)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Glacier Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Glacier Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GBCI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Glacier Bancorp

OAK VALLEY BANCORP (NASDAQ:OVLY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Oak Valley Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $13.41 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. Oak Valley Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN OAK VALLEY BANCORP? (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Wall Street analysts have given Oak Valley Bancorp a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Oak Valley Bancorp wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.