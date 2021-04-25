MAGYAR BANCORP (NASDAQ:MGYR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Magyar Bancorp last released its earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.27 million for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.1. Magyar Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES (NASDAQ:COFS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:COFS)

ChoiceOne Financial Services last issued its earnings data on January 30th, 2021. The reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. ChoiceOne Financial Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WSFS FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:WSFS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial last posted its earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial has generated $3.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.2. WSFS Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WSFS FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WSFS)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for WSFS Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” WSFS Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WSFS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:SBSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares last announced its earnings results on April 23rd, 2021. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares has generated $2.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.2. Southside Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SBSI)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Southside Bancshares in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Southside Bancshares stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SBSI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

