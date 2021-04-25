TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON (PUBL) (NASDAQ:ERIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) last announced its earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm earned $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 billion. Its revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has generated $0.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.1. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON (PUBL) A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ERIC)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock.

CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES (NASDAQ:CPSS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Consumer Portfolio Services last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company earned $62.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.83 million. Consumer Portfolio Services has generated $0.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.9. Consumer Portfolio Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

EMPLOYERS (NYSE:EIG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EIG)

Employers last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Employers has generated $3.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.3. Employers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EMPLOYERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EIG)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Employers in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Employers stock.

CITIZENS (NASDAQ:CIZN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens last issued its earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.47 million for the quarter. Citizens has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.3.

