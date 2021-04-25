IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS (NASDAQ:IRDM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications last issued its earnings data on April 19th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business earned $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Its revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Iridium Communications has generated ($0.63) earnings per share over the last year. Iridium Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IRDM)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Iridium Communications in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Iridium Communications stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IRDM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Iridium Communications

OMEGA FLEX (NASDAQ:OFLX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex last announced its earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $31.63 million during the quarter. Omega Flex has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.3. Omega Flex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

SKECHERS U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A. last released its quarterly earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Skechers U.S.A. has generated $2.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.3. Skechers U.S.A. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SKECHERS U.S.A. A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SKX)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Skechers U.S.A. in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Skechers U.S.A. stock.

Skechers U.S.A.

CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP (NASDAQ:CVLY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Codorus Valley Bancorp last released its earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $19.90 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.0. Codorus Valley Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

