LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LCNB)

LCNB last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. LCNB has generated $1.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. LCNB has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LCNB A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LCNB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LCNB in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” LCNB stock.

LCNB

BCB BANCORP (NASDAQ:BCBP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp last issued its earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. BCB Bancorp has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.6. BCB Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BCB BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BCBP)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BCB Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” BCB Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BCBP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BCB Bancorp

FIRST MERCHANTS (NASDAQ:FRME) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants last released its quarterly earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants has generated $3.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.0. First Merchants has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST MERCHANTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FRME)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Merchants in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” First Merchants stock.

First Merchants

MOOG (NYSE:MOG.B) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MOG.B)

Moog last announced its earnings results on January 29th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $683.95 million during the quarter. Moog has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,062.6. Moog has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 30th, 2021. Moog will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, April 30th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN MOOG? (NYSE:MOG.B)

