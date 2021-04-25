PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (NYSE:PZN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management last released its earnings data on February 2nd, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $39.86 million during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.7. Pzena Investment Management has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

METROPOLITAN BANK (NYSE:MCB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Metropolitan Bank has generated $3.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5. Metropolitan Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS METROPOLITAN BANK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MCB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Metropolitan Bank in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Metropolitan Bank stock.

SITE CENTERS (NYSE:SITC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers last posted its earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The business earned $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. SITE Centers has generated $1.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.6. SITE Centers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SITE CENTERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SITC)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SITE Centers in the last year. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” SITE Centers stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SITC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

KIMBERLY-CLARK (NYSE:KMB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 23rd, 2021. The reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.14. The company earned $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Its revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimberly-Clark has generated $6.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.2.

IS KIMBERLY-CLARK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KMB)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kimberly-Clark in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Kimberly-Clark stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in KMB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

