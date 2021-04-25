BANK FIRST (NASDAQ:BFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BFC)

Bank First last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 19th, 2021. The reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Bank First has generated $3.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.5. Bank First has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BANK FIRST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BFC)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bank First in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Bank First stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BFC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

OLD SECOND BANCORP (NASDAQ:OSBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp last posted its earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp has generated $1.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4. Old Second Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OLD SECOND BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OSBC)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Old Second Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “strong buy” Old Second Bancorp stock.

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES (NASDAQ:AUB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares last announced its earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company earned $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. Its revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlantic Union Bankshares has generated $2.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.5. Atlantic Union Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AUB)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Atlantic Union Bankshares stock.

SCHLUMBERGER (NYSE:SLB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 23rd, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company earned $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Its revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Schlumberger has generated $1.47 earnings per share over the last year.

IS SCHLUMBERGER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SLB)

19 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Schlumberger in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Schlumberger stock.

