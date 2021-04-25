PACWEST BANCORP (NASDAQ:PACW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp last announced its earnings data on April 19th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp has generated $3.90 earnings per share over the last year. PacWest Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PACWEST BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PACW)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PacWest Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” PacWest Bancorp stock.

CASSAVA SCIENCES (NASDAQ:SAVA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences last announced its earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cassava Sciences has generated ($0.27) earnings per share over the last year. Cassava Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CASSAVA SCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SAVA)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cassava Sciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cassava Sciences stock.

FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL (NYSE:FAF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Its revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. First American Financial has generated $5.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.4. First American Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FAF)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First American Financial in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” First American Financial stock.

TRAVELZOO (NASDAQ:TZOO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Travelzoo has generated $0.34 earnings per share over the last year. Travelzoo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRAVELZOO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TZOO)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Travelzoo in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Travelzoo stock.

