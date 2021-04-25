LAS VEGAS SANDS (NYSE:LVS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands last posted its earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Las Vegas Sands has generated $3.26 earnings per share over the last year. Las Vegas Sands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LAS VEGAS SANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LVS)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Las Vegas Sands in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Las Vegas Sands stock.

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:STRM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Streamline Health Solutions has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Streamline Health Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:BPFH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial last posted its earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Boston Private Financial has generated $0.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.2. Boston Private Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BPFH)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Boston Private Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Boston Private Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BPFH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PRUDENTIAL BANCORP (NASDAQ:PBIP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Prudential Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings results on January 22nd, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $6.22 million during the quarter. Prudential Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4.

