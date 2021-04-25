EQUITY BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:EQBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares last announced its earnings results on April 19th, 2021. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.48. Equity Bancshares has generated $1.77 earnings per share over the last year. Equity Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EQUITY BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EQBK)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Equity Bancshares in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Equity Bancshares stock.

Equity Bancshares

THE FIRST BANCORP (NASDAQ:FNLC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FNLC)

The First Bancorp last posted its earnings data on January 20th, 2021. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $20.17 million during the quarter. The First Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. The First Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN THE FIRST BANCORP? (NASDAQ:FNLC)

CADENCE BANCORPORATION (NYSE:CADE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation last announced its earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Bancorporation has generated $1.72 earnings per share over the last year. Cadence Bancorporation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CADENCE BANCORPORATION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CADE)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cadence Bancorporation in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Cadence Bancorporation stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CADE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Cadence Bancorporation

AUTOLIV (NYSE:ALV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv last posted its earnings results on April 23rd, 2021. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.32. The company earned $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Autoliv has generated $5.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.1. Autoliv has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AUTOLIV A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ALV)

18 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Autoliv in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 12 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Autoliv stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ALV, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Autoliv