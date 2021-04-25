PREFERRED BANK (NASDAQ:PFBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank last released its earnings results on April 19th, 2021. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank has generated $5.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7. Preferred Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PREFERRED BANK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PFBC)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Preferred Bank in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Preferred Bank stock.

CARRIAGE SERVICES (NYSE:CSV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services last issued its earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.4. Carriage Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CARRIAGE SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CSV)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Carriage Services in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Carriage Services stock.

AMERIS BANCORP (NASDAQ:ABCB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameris Bancorp has generated $3.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.4. Ameris Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERIS BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ABCB)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ameris Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ameris Bancorp stock.

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:HON) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 23rd, 2021. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Its revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has generated $8.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.2.

IS HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HON)

16 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Honeywell International in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Honeywell International stock.

