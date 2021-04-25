VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS (NYSE:VZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications last announced its earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company earned $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications has generated $4.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4. Verizon Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VZ)

16 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Verizon Communications in the last year. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Verizon Communications stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VZ, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Verizon Communications

UNION BANKSHARES (NASDAQ:UNB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UNB)

Union Bankshares last issued its earnings results on January 20th, 2021. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4. Union Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

SEACOAST BANKING CO. OF FLORIDA (NASDAQ:SBCF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has generated $2.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.0. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SEACOAST BANKING CO. OF FLORIDA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SBCF)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

FS BANCORP (NASDAQ:FSBW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp last posted its earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. FS Bancorp has generated $5.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.7.

IS FS BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FSBW)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FS Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” FS Bancorp stock.

FS Bancorp