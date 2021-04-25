UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS (NASDAQ:UCBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks last issued its earnings data on April 19th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks has generated $2.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.1. United Community Banks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:UCBI)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for United Community Banks in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” United Community Banks stock.

United Community Banks

ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT (NYSE:ARR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. ARMOUR Residential REIT has generated $2.27 earnings per share over the last year. ARMOUR Residential REIT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ARR)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” ARMOUR Residential REIT stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ARR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ARMOUR Residential REIT

CHART INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:GTLS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries last released its quarterly earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Chart Industries has generated $2.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.3. Chart Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHART INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GTLS)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Chart Industries in the last year. There are currently 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Chart Industries stock.

Chart Industries

ARMSTRONG FLOORING (NYSE:AFI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AFI)

Armstrong Flooring last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The construction company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. Armstrong Flooring has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Armstrong Flooring has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARMSTRONG FLOORING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AFI)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Armstrong Flooring in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Armstrong Flooring stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AFI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Armstrong Flooring