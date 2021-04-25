COMERICA (NYSE:CMA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 19th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica has generated $7.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.4. Comerica has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COMERICA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CMA)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Comerica in the last year. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Comerica stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CMA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Comerica

TRIUMPH BANCORP (NASDAQ:TBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp last released its earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp has generated $2.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.5. Triumph Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRIUMPH BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TBK)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Triumph Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Triumph Bancorp stock.

Triumph Bancorp

CLEVELAND-CLIFFS (NYSE:CLF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs last announced its earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Its revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cleveland-Cliffs has generated $1.12 earnings per share over the last year. Cleveland-Cliffs has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CLEVELAND-CLIFFS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CLF)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Cleveland-Cliffs stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CLF, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Cleveland-Cliffs

BAYCOM (NASDAQ:BCML) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom last released its earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company earned $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million. BayCom has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.1. BayCom has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BAYCOM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BCML)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BayCom in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” BayCom stock.

BayCom