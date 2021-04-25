FORESTAR GROUP (NYSE:FOR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FOR)

Forestar Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 19th, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Forestar Group has generated $1.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.2. Forestar Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FORESTAR GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FOR)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Forestar Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Forestar Group stock.

TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY (NASDAQ:TRST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY last released its earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has generated $0.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TRST)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TRST, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SAFEHOLD (NYSE:SAFE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold has generated $0.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.3. Safehold has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SAFEHOLD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SAFE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Safehold in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Safehold stock.

PLUS THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:PSTV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics last issued its earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Plus Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Plus Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PLUS THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PSTV)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Plus Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Plus Therapeutics stock.

