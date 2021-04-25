LAM RESEARCH (NASDAQ:LRCX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research last announced its earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company earned $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has generated $15.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.6. Lam Research has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LAM RESEARCH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LRCX)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lam Research in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 18 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Lam Research stock.

SALISBURY BANCORP (NASDAQ:SAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Salisbury Bancorp has generated $3.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0. Salisbury Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SALISBURY BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SAL)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Salisbury Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Salisbury Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SAL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

S&T BANCORP (NASDAQ:STBA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp has generated $3.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.8. S&T Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS S&T BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STBA)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for S&T Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” S&T Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in STBA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ESQUIRE FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:ESQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Esquire Financial last issued its earnings results on January 24th, 2021. The reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. Esquire Financial has generated $1.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.1.

IS ESQUIRE FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ESQ)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Esquire Financial in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Esquire Financial stock.

