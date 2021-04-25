PEOPLES BANCORP (NASDAQ:PEBO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp last announced its earnings data on April 19th, 2021. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp has generated $2.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.8. Peoples Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PEOPLES BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PEBO)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Peoples Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Peoples Bancorp stock.

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:STXB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STXB)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares last announced its earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has generated $1.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.9. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STXB)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in STXB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TRINITY INDUSTRIES (NYSE:TRN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm earned $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.93 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Trinity Industries has generated $1.26 earnings per share over the last year. Trinity Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRINITY INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TRN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Trinity Industries in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Trinity Industries stock.

ENI (NYSE:E) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:E)

ENI last issued its earnings data on February 19th, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter. ENI has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year.

IS ENI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:E)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ENI in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” ENI stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in E, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

