SMARTFINANCIAL (NASDAQ:SMBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial last released its quarterly earnings data on April 19th, 2021. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. SmartFinancial has generated $1.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7. SmartFinancial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SMARTFINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SMBK)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SmartFinancial in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “strong buy” SmartFinancial stock.

HOWARD BANCORP (NASDAQ:HBMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Howard Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Howard Bancorp has generated $1.01 earnings per share over the last year. Howard Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HOWARD BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HBMD)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Howard Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Howard Bancorp stock.

INDEPENDENT BANK (NASDAQ:INDB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank last issued its earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank has generated $5.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.5. Independent Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INDEPENDENT BANK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:INDB)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Independent Bank in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Independent Bank stock.

FIRST HAWAIIAN (NASDAQ:FHB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian last issued its earnings data on April 23rd, 2021. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company earned $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. First Hawaiian has generated $2.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.5.

IS FIRST HAWAIIAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FHB)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Hawaiian in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” First Hawaiian stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FHB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

