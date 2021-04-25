ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES (NASDAQ:ORRF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 19th, 2021. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Orrstown Financial Services has generated $1.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Orrstown Financial Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ORRF)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Orrstown Financial Services in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Orrstown Financial Services stock.

Orrstown Financial Services

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP (NASDAQ:FMAO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp last posted its earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has generated $1.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FMAO)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FMAO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

TRI POINTE HOMES (NYSE:TPH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes last announced its earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The business earned $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tri Pointe Homes has generated $1.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7. Tri Pointe Homes has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRI POINTE HOMES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TPH)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tri Pointe Homes in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Tri Pointe Homes stock.

Tri Pointe Homes

SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:SXT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies last posted its earnings data on April 23rd, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.89 million. Its revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sensient Technologies has generated $2.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.4.

IS SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SXT)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sensient Technologies in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sensient Technologies stock.

Sensient Technologies