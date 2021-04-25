MERCANTILE BANK (NASDAQ:MBWM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank last issued its earnings results on April 19th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank has generated $2.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. Mercantile Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MERCANTILE BANK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MBWM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mercantile Bank in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Mercantile Bank stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MBWM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FIRST INTERNET BANCORP (NASDAQ:INBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp has generated $2.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.0. First Internet Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST INTERNET BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:INBK)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Internet Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” First Internet Bancorp stock.

HILLTOP (NYSE:HTH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop last announced its earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop has generated $2.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.1. Hilltop has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HILLTOP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HTH)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hilltop in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Hilltop stock.

GENTEX (NASDAQ:GNTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex last posted its earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gentex has generated $1.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.0. Gentex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GENTEX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GNTX)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gentex in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Gentex stock.

