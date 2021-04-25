HANCOCK WHITNEY (NASDAQ:HWC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 19th, 2021. The reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney has generated $4.01 earnings per share over the last year. Hancock Whitney has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HANCOCK WHITNEY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HWC)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hancock Whitney in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Hancock Whitney stock.

CITY (NASDAQ:CHCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City last issued its earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. City has generated $5.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. City has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CITY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CHCO)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for City in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” City stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CHCO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TCF FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:TCF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TCF)

TCF Financial last announced its earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial has generated $4.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.0. TCF Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TCF FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TCF)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TCF Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” TCF Financial stock.

OP BANCORP (NYSE:OPBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OPBK)

OP Bancorp last posted its earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company earned $15.57 million during the quarter. OP Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

