UNIQUE FABRICATING (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Unique Fabricating last issued its earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The auto parts company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. Unique Fabricating has generated ($0.16) earnings per share over the last year. Unique Fabricating has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

PLUMAS BANCORP (NASDAQ:PLBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Plumas Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.3. Plumas Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

SANDY SPRING BANCORP (NASDAQ:SASR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.56. The company earned $133.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.78 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandy Spring Bancorp has generated $3.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.0. Sandy Spring Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SANDY SPRING BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SASR)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Sandy Spring Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SASR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Sandy Spring Bancorp

METROCITY BANKSHARES (NASDAQ:MCBS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 21st, 2021. The reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. MetroCity Bankshares has generated $1.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6.

