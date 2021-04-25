MUELLER INDUSTRIES (NYSE:MLI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MLI)

Mueller Industries last announced its earnings results on February 2nd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $675.85 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries has generated $2.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.4. Mueller Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MUELLER INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MLI)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mueller Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Mueller Industries stock.

Mueller Industries

COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP (NASDAQ:CTBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp has generated $3.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5. Community Trust Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CTBI)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Community Trust Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Community Trust Bancorp stock.

Community Trust Bancorp

WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT (NYSE:WWE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment last released its earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.28. The business earned $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.60 million. Its revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. World Wrestling Entertainment has generated $0.85 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.5. World Wrestling Entertainment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WWE)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” World Wrestling Entertainment stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WWE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

World Wrestling Entertainment

UNITED BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:UBOH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares last announced its earnings results on March 8th, 2021. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter. United Bancshares has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.6. United Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN UNITED BANCSHARES? (NASDAQ:UBOH)

Wall Street analysts have given United Bancshares a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but United Bancshares wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.