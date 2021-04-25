SYNOVUS FINANCIAL (NYSE:SNV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial last issued its earnings results on April 19th, 2021. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483 million. Its revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Synovus Financial has generated $3.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.3. Synovus Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SYNOVUS FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SNV)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Synovus Financial in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Synovus Financial stock.

Synovus Financial

EAGLE BANCORP (NASDAQ:EGBN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp has generated $4.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.8. Eagle Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EAGLE BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EGBN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Eagle Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Eagle Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EGBN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Eagle Bancorp

PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:PBCT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company earned $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. Its revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. People’s United Financial has generated $1.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.4. People’s United Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PBCT)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for People’s United Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” People’s United Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PBCT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

People’s United Financial

STRATTEC SECURITY (NASDAQ:STRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STRT)

Strattec Security last issued its earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.14. Strattec Security has generated ($0.91) earnings per share over the last year. Strattec Security has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN STRATTEC SECURITY? (NASDAQ:STRT)

