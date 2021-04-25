CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:CCI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle International last released its earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The firm earned $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle International has generated $5.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.0. Crown Castle International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CCI)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Crown Castle International in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Crown Castle International stock.

Crown Castle International

LIMESTONE BANCORP (NASDAQ:LMST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LMST)

Limestone Bancorp last posted its earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. Limestone Bancorp has generated $1.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1. Limestone Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LIMESTONE BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LMST)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Limestone Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Limestone Bancorp stock.

Limestone Bancorp

1ST SOURCE (NASDAQ:SRCE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. 1st Source has generated $3.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.8. 1st Source has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS 1ST SOURCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for 1st Source in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” 1st Source stock.

1st Source

COLONY BANKCORP (NASDAQ:CBAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Colony Bankcorp last released its earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. Colony Bankcorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.6. Colony Bankcorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN COLONY BANKCORP? (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Wall Street analysts have given Colony Bankcorp a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Colony Bankcorp wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.