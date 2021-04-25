MANPOWERGROUP (NYSE:MAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 19th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. The firm earned $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. ManpowerGroup has generated $7.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.2. ManpowerGroup has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MANPOWERGROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MAN)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ManpowerGroup in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” ManpowerGroup stock.

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES (NYSE:STC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services last issued its earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services has generated $2.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.8. Stewart Information Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:STC)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Stewart Information Services in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Stewart Information Services stock.

MATTEL (NASDAQ:MAT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.04 million. Its revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Mattel has generated ($0.30) earnings per share over the last year. Mattel has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MATTEL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MAT)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mattel in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Mattel stock.

RICHMOND MUTUAL BANCORPORATION (NASDAQ:RMBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $10.90 million during the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN RICHMOND MUTUAL BANCORPORATION? (NASDAQ:RMBI)

