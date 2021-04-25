BADGER METER (NYSE:BMI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter last announced its earnings results on April 19th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Its revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Badger Meter has generated $1.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.4. Badger Meter has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BADGER METER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BMI)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Badger Meter in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Badger Meter stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BMI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP (NASDAQ:WASH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp has generated $3.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.8. Washington Trust Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WASH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Washington Trust Bancorp stock.

GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V. (NYSE:ASR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. last issued its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.73 by $13.92. The business earned $207.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.82 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has generated $9.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.5. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V. A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ASR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ASR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ALPINE INCOME PROPERTY TRUST (NYSE:PINE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Alpine Income Property Trust has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Alpine Income Property Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALPINE INCOME PROPERTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PINE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Alpine Income Property Trust stock.

