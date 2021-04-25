STRIDE (NYSE:LRN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LRN)

Stride last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 19th, 2021. The reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business earned $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Stride has generated $0.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.1. Stride has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STRIDE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LRN)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Stride in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Stride stock.

Stride

TRISTATE CAPITAL (NASDAQ:TSC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital last released its quarterly earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital has generated $1.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.1. TriState Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRISTATE CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TSC)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TriState Capital in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” TriState Capital stock.

TriState Capital

VICOR (NASDAQ:VICR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor last announced its earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company earned $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vicor has generated $0.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 501.2. Vicor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VICOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VICR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vicor in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Vicor stock.

Vicor

SCHMITT INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:SMIT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SMIT)

Schmitt Industries last released its earnings results on January 14th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $2.03 million during the quarter. Schmitt Industries has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Schmitt Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

